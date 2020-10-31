Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Centene Corp Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Centene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNC. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.18.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.91. Centene has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617,774 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 152,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Centene by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $542,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $2,216,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

