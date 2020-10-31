Oppenheimer Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Centene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.18.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.91. Centene has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $2,216,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $542,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,390 shares of company stock worth $5,016,380. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,264 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,456,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,577 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,159,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,339,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

