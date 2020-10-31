Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centene’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.18.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59. Centene has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.91.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $542,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $2,216,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,390 shares of company stock worth $5,016,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

