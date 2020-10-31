Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Lowered by Seaport Global Securities

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for DTE Energy in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.81.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $123.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.55. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,338,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,321,000 after buying an additional 177,932 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 621.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,308,000 after buying an additional 2,728,406 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,602,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,259,000 after buying an additional 99,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,308,000 after buying an additional 42,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,136,000 after buying an additional 77,352 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

