Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Cut by SVB Leerink

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Tanal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.18.

CNC stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. Centene has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $74.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Centene by 168.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Centene by 77.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 58.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $2,216,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.