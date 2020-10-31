Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for CONMED in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

CNMD opened at $77.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.50. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CONMED by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CONMED during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in CONMED during the first quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in CONMED by 96.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 292,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after buying an additional 143,373 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $360,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $520,518.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $271,145.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,944.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

