Research Analysts Set Expectations for Compass Diversified’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Compass Diversified in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $333.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.17 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%.

CODI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Compass Diversified currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

CODI opened at $17.29 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 102.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 77.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 19.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 4,297 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $101,881.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 52,631 shares of company stock valued at $935,976 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.