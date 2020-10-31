Analysts Set Expectations for Concho Resources Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Concho Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

NYSE:CXO opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.70. Concho Resources has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 726.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.