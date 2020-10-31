Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FIBK. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Interstate Bancsystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

First Interstate Bancsystem stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54. First Interstate Bancsystem has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $43.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $364,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,252.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

