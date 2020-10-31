First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for First Foundation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Get First Foundation alerts:

FFWM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

FFWM opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $663.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $17.64.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $75.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 21.72%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter worth $7,709,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter worth $7,528,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,435,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,441,000 after purchasing an additional 345,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,017,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 232,593 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.