Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Etsy Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Etsy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $121.59 on Friday. Etsy has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 57.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Etsy by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after purchasing an additional 127,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $74,857.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,589.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $9,996,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,752 shares of company stock valued at $43,305,730. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

