UrtheCast (OTCMKTS:LFDEF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

UrtheCast Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFDEF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. UrtheCast shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 39,800 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

About UrtheCast (OTCMKTS:LFDEF)

UrtheCast Corp., a technology company, provides information-rich products and services to geospatial and geoanalytics markets. The company operates Earth observation optical sensors in space, including two satellites, Deimos-1 and Deimos-2, to produce imagery data distributed directly to partners and customers.

