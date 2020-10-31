FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

FBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.40. FB Financial has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $40.33.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 14.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 1,127.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at $981,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at $2,107,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 91.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 167,964 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FB Financial news, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $203,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $119,566.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $857,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

