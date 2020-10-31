Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.08

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $1.02. Resverlogix shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 39,665 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $226.56 million and a P/E ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.86.

About Resverlogix (TSE:RVX)

Resverlogix Corp., a development stage company, develops small molecule therapeutics for bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitior in the United States and Canada. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective BET bromodomain inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney diseases, renal diseases, peripheral artery diseases, orphan diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.

