Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.15

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Shares of Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and traded as low as $6.00. Orca Exploration Group shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $142.23 million and a P/E ratio of 5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.71, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.71.

About Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B)

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

