Groupe BMTC (TSE:GBT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.15

Groupe BMTC Inc (TSE:GBT)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and traded as low as $8.95. Groupe BMTC shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The firm has a market cap of $304.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20.

About Groupe BMTC (TSE:GBT)

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 34 locations in Quebec province.

