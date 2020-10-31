First Property Group plc (FPO.L) (LON:FPO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.22

Shares of First Property Group plc (FPO.L) (LON:FPO) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and traded as low as $33.60. First Property Group plc (FPO.L) shares last traded at $33.65, with a volume of 65,624 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $38.63 million and a P/E ratio of 7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 37.38.

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

