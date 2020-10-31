thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.53

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and traded as low as $4.71. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 11,247 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TKAMY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp AG will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

