Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.57

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and traded as low as $11.99. Engie shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 129,160 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENGIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Engie in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Sunday, October 18th. UBS Group raised Engie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Engie in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

