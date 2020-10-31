Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.11

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $1.10. Precision Optics shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Precision Optics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

