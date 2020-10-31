thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.53

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and traded as low as $4.71. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 11,247 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on TKAMY. Morgan Stanley upgraded thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.80. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that thyssenkrupp AG will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.