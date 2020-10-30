NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by investment analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.59.
Shares of NXPI opened at $136.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,945.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $145.15.
In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,165,000 after purchasing an additional 157,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $589,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129,991 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,885 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,699,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
