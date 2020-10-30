NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by investment analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.59.

Shares of NXPI opened at $136.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,945.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $145.15.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,165,000 after purchasing an additional 157,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $589,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129,991 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,885 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,699,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

