KeyCorp Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $160.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $136.17 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $145.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,945.29, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,095,000 after buying an additional 5,042,268 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,819 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,853.7% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,274,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $145,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,345 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $124,380,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,826,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $322,319,000 after acquiring an additional 803,610 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

