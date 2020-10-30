Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $4,193,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $19,575,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $193,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,032 shares of company stock worth $9,688,097 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.77.

NYSE ICE opened at $95.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.