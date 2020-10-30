Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,101 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $190.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AT&T (NYSE:T)

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc.
Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc.
Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 21,534 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company
Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 21,534 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company
Home Depot Inc Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC
Home Depot Inc Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC
Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc.
Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc.
Alphabet Inc. Shares Acquired by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC
Alphabet Inc. Shares Acquired by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC
Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 7,340 Shares of Alphabet Inc.
Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 7,340 Shares of Alphabet Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report