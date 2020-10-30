Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,117 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $81,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Home Depot by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,704 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $379,444,000 after acquiring an additional 700,351 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,067,000 after acquiring an additional 607,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,635,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,760,000 after acquiring an additional 466,421 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock opened at $269.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.36. The stock has a market cap of $290.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

