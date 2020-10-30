Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 78.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,685.59.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,556.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,510.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,461.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,058.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

