Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,020.00 price target (up from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,685.59.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,556.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,058.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,510.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,461.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

