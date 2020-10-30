Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 7,340 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.7% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Alphabet by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $475,176,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Alphabet by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 516,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,745,000 after purchasing an additional 122,396 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,556.88 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,510.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,461.90. The stock has a market cap of $1,058.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Guggenheim upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,685.59.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

