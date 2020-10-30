Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 40,600 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $17,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

NYSE DIS opened at $121.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.63 billion, a PE ratio of -196.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.34 and its 200 day moving average is $119.73. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.