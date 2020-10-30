Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 5.2% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $13,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $1,451,177.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,156.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $137.57 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.00 and its 200-day moving average is $127.44. The company has a market capitalization of $341.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

