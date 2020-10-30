Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,391,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,601,145,000 after purchasing an additional 183,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $269.63 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $290.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.18 and a 200-day moving average of $257.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

