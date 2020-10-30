1,066 Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

NYSE:HD opened at $269.63 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $290.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.18 and its 200-day moving average is $257.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

