Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 22.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,202,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $309,370,000 after buying an additional 592,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 48.9% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 163,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,264,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $121.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.73. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $219.63 billion, a PE ratio of -196.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

