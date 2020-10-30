Hardy Reed LLC Acquires 774 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,097 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

Shares of DIS opened at $121.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.73. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.63 billion, a PE ratio of -196.03, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

