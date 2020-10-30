Hardy Reed LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $269.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

