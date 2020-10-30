Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stake Boosted by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,391,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,601,145,000 after buying an additional 183,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus raised their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $269.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.36. The firm has a market cap of $290.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

