Americana Partners LLC Has $539,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,358,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,440,000 after purchasing an additional 244,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 22.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,242,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,718,000 after purchasing an additional 224,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 59.1% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

NYSE PG opened at $137.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.44. The company has a market capitalization of $341.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

