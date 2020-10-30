Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cigna by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $163.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The stock has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.70.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.