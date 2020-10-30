Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 700 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $723,683,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,372,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,978,000 after acquiring an additional 696,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,575,000 after acquiring an additional 638,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA opened at $125.40 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $33,774.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,622.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,331 shares of company stock worth $2,183,838. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

