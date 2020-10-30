Meritage Portfolio Management Has $451,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 322.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

Shares of PM stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.19. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

