Americana Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 19.7% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 13,144 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,846,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 46.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.8% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 60,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $121.54 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $219.63 billion, a PE ratio of -196.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.73.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

