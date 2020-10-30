Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $3.65 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.7% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 541,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $101,025,000 after buying an additional 53,394 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $269.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.18 and its 200-day moving average is $257.36. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $290.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

