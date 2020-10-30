Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $269.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.36. The stock has a market cap of $290.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.