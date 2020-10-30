Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $815,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hyman Charles D grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 174,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 52.4% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 36,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $49,523,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 24.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 15,370 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $2,098,466.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $137.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.