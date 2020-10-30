Callahan Advisors LLC Has $14.95 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.4% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $14,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

NYSE PG opened at $137.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.00 and its 200-day moving average is $127.44.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

