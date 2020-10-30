Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Essex Savings Bank’s 8th Largest Position

Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.5% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,083,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 59,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 43.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Home Depot by 11.9% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 43,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 22.5% during the third quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

HD opened at $269.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.36. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

