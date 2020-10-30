Ellevest Inc. Increases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,223,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,030,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,227 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,168,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,131,000 after purchasing an additional 144,678 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11,808.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 93.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,000,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,658,000 after buying an additional 484,800 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 20.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $399,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,364 shares of company stock valued at $8,035,885 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

