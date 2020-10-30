Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Buys 60 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 541,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $101,025,000 after acquiring an additional 53,394 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

NYSE HD opened at $269.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.18 and a 200 day moving average of $257.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

