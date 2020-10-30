Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,955 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,704 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $379,444,000 after buying an additional 700,351 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,481,067,000 after buying an additional 607,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,635,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,760,000 after buying an additional 466,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $269.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.18 and its 200 day moving average is $257.36. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

